'Need to make Indian shooters mentally strong'

Deepak Kumar was speaking at the inauguration of the annual athletics meet organised by Ishwar Deshmukh Physical Education College, Hanuman Nagar on Saturday. It is noteworthy that he has won a bronze medal for the country in the 2018 Asian Games. Deepak Kumar, working as a Junior Warrant Officer in the Indian Air Force, is the country's second seeded player in 10 metre air rifle.

Deepak Kumar said that there is a need to make Indian shooters mentally and physically strong. Regarding this, he said, “ Shooters should focus on exercise and yoga regularly to maintain mental and physical health There is a big risk of ruining the career of players due to untrained coaches. Apart from regular practice, it is necessary for the players to pay attention to studies as well.”

Deepak Kumar said that following the footsteps of veterans like Gagan Narang and Abhinav Bindra, many young shooters are ready to win medals for the country. However, he also requested the government to provide facilities and equipment at low rates for expensive sports like shooting. Deepak Kumar expressed hope that the country's promising shooters will be able to win maximum medals in the upcoming Paris Olympics.