Nigerians Thomas, Oladel make merry

Nagpur, Aug 14

Nigerian players Thomas Francisco and Oladel Kamal made merry as Aurangabad FC drubbed KFC 9-0 in the ongoing Aai Kusum Sahare Memorial Football Tournament at Reshimbagh ground here on Sunday.

Nigerian Francisco slammed four goals in the 13th min, 17th min, 35th min and 38th minutes. whereas his partner Oladel Kamal netted three in 23rd, 29th and 33rd minutes. They were well supported by Mudassir Khan who scored two goals in 27th and 31st minutes.

Playing their second match, Aurangabad FC defeated Deep Warriors 3-0. Sohail Khan (28th min), Thomas Francisco (45th min)and Imtesal Khan(59th min) scored one goal each.

Young Haider blanked Motibagh Unity 3-0. The score was nil during the regulation time. In penalty shootout, Soloman Peter, Abdul Gafoor and Yusuf Ansari perfectly scored the goals for the winning team.

Shamim Traders downed Baba FC 2-0 to enter the next round. both the goals for Shamim Traders came in second half and that too within a span of one minute. Huzaif Ansaris struck and 59th and 60th minute to record a sensational victory.

Young Boys defeated Bazame Zulfekar 1-0. In the 16th minute, Yash Shukla scored an all-important goal for Young Boys.