Nine-year-old Raghav attempting unique record today

The event will be conducted at synthetic track of Rashtrasant Tukodiji Maharaj Nagpur University Ground, Ravi Nagar on December 10 (Sunday) at 7 am.

President of Vidarbha Karate Association Vijay Ghichare who trains Raghav said, “This will be a unique record no one has done it before. It will be motivation for the budding sportspersons and a big moment for city as well. To witness and judge this event in a fair way a panel of top ranked officials has also been constituted in which Archit Chandak, (DCP); Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, (Director Sports RTMNU); Dr Dhanjay Verudkar, Dr Madhavi Mardikar, (HOD Deptt of Physical Education); Piyush Ambulkar, (Sports Officer NMC) and Dhanshree Lekurwale (Yoga instructor) will be there. President of Indian book of records Chandrashekar Babu from Haryana will also be present for the event.

“Raghav joined karate when he was just two and half years old and is a very enthusiastic player. Till date he has won many trophies and medals for city at state and national-level. The karate kid of city has also represented India in 2018 world championship in Bhutan,” added Ghichare.

A student of Bhavans Civil Lines and also a black belt (Dan 2) holder already have three high range world records in his name and is eagerly waiting to make it four.

Talking about the last three records Sahil Bhangde said, “Till date the little master has three records in his name. The first one was made on 15 December 2019 when Raghav broke 125 tiles in just 1 min at the age of 5 years. He continued to make records in the next two years as well. The second record of climbing stairs in chakrasana. The black belt holder climbed 102 steps in that position within 1 minute 51 seconds on 5 December 2020 and the third feather was added on 5 December 2021 when the Raghav was 7 years old and he walked upside down from the stairs.”

On this occasion Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis will be the chief guest. State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, RTMNU V-C Dr Subhash Chaudhari, MLA Dr Parinay Fuke, Dr Parineeta Fuke, Sanju Sharma, Ajit Tukdeo will be the guest of honours.