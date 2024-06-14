Nishika, Shaurya qualify for main draw

In the doubles, Nishika with Yutika Chavhan and Shaurya with Dakshayani Patil have qualified for the main draw.

Nishika Gokhe & Shaurya Madavi in Main Draw

Both players taking regular training under NIS badminton coach Jayendra Dhole and under the guidance of director sports and physical education department RTMNU Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi.