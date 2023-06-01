NMC cycle rally expo organised

NMC deputy commissioner Suresh Bagle inaugurated the expo in the presence of international ultra cyclist Dr Amit Samarth, NMC sports officer Piyush Ambulkar, controller of sports department Nitin Bhole, Dilip Waghalkar, secretary of JD Sports Foundation Jayant Duble and others. After inaugurating the expo the dignitaries visited various stalls. The T-shirts were given to the registered participants The 85-year-old Tanaji Shinde said he has been regularly cycling for last 10 years and the NMC cycle rally will inspire the people to do regular cycling. Students Abhilasha Waghmare and Krutika Talave said that they witnessed modern cycles in the expo.

Meanwhile the event has evoked good response. Number of cyclists registered their names online for June 3 event.