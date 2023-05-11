NMKM athletics meet tomorrow

The meet has evoked a good response as 295 athletes s from 23 clubs and schools have confirmed their participation in total 30 events. Total prize money for the meet is Rs 45,000 and first three winners in each section will be given cash prizes and medals. First three teams in relay events will get prizes. The secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association (NDAA) Dr Sharad Suryawanshi and IDCPE principal Dr Sharda Naidu will perform bhoomipujan of the track at 5.45 a.m and after that the meet will begin with men's and women's 5000 m events.

Organising committee vice president MLC Pravin Datke, MLA Mohan Mate, international athlete Aparna Bhoyar- Thakre, Manoj Balpande, Archana Pote-Vasule, headmistress of DD Nagar Vidyalaya Madyri Yavalkar will grace the prize distribution function.

Jitendra Ghoradekar is the coordinator of the event and he is being assisted by Vaishali Chatare, Sayaali Waghmare, Avanti Hatwar, Sarang Mirashi, Nitin Kukudkar and Mamata Sawane,