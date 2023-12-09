No alternative to Rohit and Virat

However, the T20 series against South Africa is important from the point of view of the T20 World Cup which is going to be jointly hosted by West Indies and America after six months. After the T-20 series, there is a Test series against South Africa, IPL and then the World Cup. In view of this busy schedule, veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami have been given rest. In the absence of these players, the T-20 series against South Africa becomes a challenge for India.

Wrong thinking about Rohit-Virat

Although there was a discussion about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli whether the career of these two greats is over in the shortest format, but I believe that this is a completely wrong thinking. Even today, if the team is selected for the T-20 World Cup, the first two names will be of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both players are getting older But There is no alternative to them yet.

Currently, the team sent to South Africa for T-20 Suryakumar Yadav is the captain. Ravindra Jadeja is the vice-captain in the team. Suryakumar Yadav has a lot of experience in T-20 and the selectors have taken a good decision by making him captain. India does not have much time before the T20 World Cup. IPL will be held after playing against Afghanistan and England. In such a situation, whatever experiment the selectors have to do will have to be done before the IPL.

many claimants

Many players included in the current team that went on tour like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rituraj Gaikwad, Shubhaman Gill, Tilak Verma will be the main contenders for a place in the upcoming World Cup team. These players will try to impress the selectors in the T-20 series starting from Sunday.

Winning the series for the Indian team is important The young players included in the team will have to show consistency in their performance in the series. Players who perform well will continue to get a place in the team in the future. The period of disappointment that followed after losing the ODI World Cup should now be forgotten and a new chapter should be written.