NSA clinch U-12 football title

Moses Joseph gave St John’s lead early in the match but Arnav Khandarkar converted a spot kick to level the score.

In the second half, St John’s again took the lead through Mohd Umair’s goal but NSA once again drew parity through Ahan Mendhe strike.

A few minutes before the final whistle, Chaitanya Lanjekar tapped the ball home to record a memorable win for NSA.

Aditya Somkuwar, Senior Sports Officer and Senior DFM, SECR was the chief guest of the final.

Bishwajeet Dey, Sports Secretary, SECRSA, Shrikant Roy were also present.

INDIVIDUAL Awards: Man of the match: Chaitaniya Lanjekar (Nobel SA); Best Striker: Mohd Ibrahim (DDSYS); Best scorer: Akshay Pandey (NOBEL SA); Best midfielder: Moses Joseph (St John’s HS); Best Defender: Arnav Khandarkar (NSA); Best goalkeeper: Mahir Thakur (St John’s HS); Player of the tournament: Jinsha Khale (NSA)

Pravin Anthony, Navin Anthony, Amit Anthony, Savio Anthony worked hard for the success of the tournament.

