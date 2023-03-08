NU athletics team declared

The 12-member men and women teams will participate in 4x400 relay, 800 m, 1500m, 3,000 m, 5,000 m, 3000 m steeple chase, 110 m hurdles, half marathon etc., informs a press release issued by Dr Sharad Suryavanshi.

Team

Men's: Mukesh Thakur (Indutai College of Physical Education), Ashutosh Bawne and Sourabh Tiwari (Shrimati Binzani), Shadab Pathan (Arts College, Sohora), Nayan Sarde (Kalode MV), Liladhar Bawne (Arvindbabu Deshmukh College), Rohit Jha (Ghulam Nabi College of Physical Education).

Women: Riya Dohtare (Chakrapani MV), Swati Panchbudhe (Arvindbabu Deshmukh MV), Prajakta Godbole (Mahila MV), Sakshi Tambakhe (Institute of Science(m Bhuvneshwari Meshram (Shri Binzani).