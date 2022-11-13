NU women kabaddi bag gold
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 13, 2022 07:56 PM 2022-11-13T19:56:08+5:30 2022-11-13T19:56:08+5:30
In the qualifying round of the tournament held on Thursday, Nagpur women team defeated Rajasthan team and confirmed their position for All-India championship. On Friday Nagpur University women won both matches to confirm the gold medal. In the first match of the tournament, Nagpur University team defeated SRTM Nanded University 37-27 points. In the second match, they defeated Bharti University Pune 46-19 by a difference of 26 points and won gold. Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi has expressed satisfaction. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Subhash Chaudhari, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Sanjay Dudhe, and registrar Dr. Raju Hivse have congratulated the winning team members and wished them best luck.