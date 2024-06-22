NU women team wins bronze, Ritika best player

The team of Nagpur University played under the leadership of captain Ritika Kinhekar in the tournament and performed brilliantly from the very first match. In the opening match, Nagpur University registered a big victory by thrashing KBC University 7-0. Captain Ritika scored four goals, Sharwari scored two goals and Mahek played an important role in the team's victory. In the second match, they defeated Mandya University 3-1. Ritika, Sharwari Mule, Durga Borkute scored one goal each. After this, in the third match, Nagpur women's team defeated MDU University by 3-1 and reached the next round. In the fight for the third place, the women of Nagpur University defeated Chinchugiri University and secured the third place. Captain Ritika Kinhekar, who performed strongly in the tournament, was honored with the best scorer award.

She scored the highest five goals in the tournament while Sharwari Mule scored three goals, Mahek Singh scored two goals and Durga Borkute scored one goal.

While in the men's group, Nagpur team could register only one win. In the first match, Nagpur men's team defeated Mandya University by 4-0.e Sports Director of the university Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi has expressed happiness over the performance of Nagpur players.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Subhash Chaudhary, pro VC Dr. Sanjay Dudhe, registrar Dr. Raju Hiwase congratulated them and wished them all the best for the future.