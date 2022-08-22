One-day hockey tourney on Aug 29

Nagpur, Aug 22

Vidarbha Hockey Players Association (VHPA), Nagpur and District Sports Office (DSO) is organising one day 'Dawn to Dusk" Hockey tournament for school boys and girls (Under-17 years) on the occasion of birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on August 29.

The entiry forms could be obtained from VHA ground and DSO office. The last date for submission of entry forms is August 26 up to 7 pm. No entry fees will be charged from participating teams. Attractive prizes with trophies to winning and runners up teams will be awarded by the organising committee. For more details contact Ravinder Francis or Shanawaz Khan at VHA ground.