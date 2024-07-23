Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon on July 21

The sixth edition of the Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon wiil be organised by KA Connect (Adventures and You) on July 21 (Sunday). Addressing media persons race director Mitesh Rambhia said the marathon is being organised in association with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

Rated as one of the most beautiful and picturesque marathons of India, this annual event attracts runners and fitness enthusiasts from all across the country.

Runners from across the country have registered for this annual event. Due to limited stay options in Pachmarhi, the organisers have kept a cap of only 1000 entries.

Rambhia informed that more than 650 runners have already registered for the marathon. The race categories in the event are 5-10-21-42 kms.

Rambhia said the 42 -km full marathon is one of the most enduring and difficult full marathon of India with an uphill run and an elevation gain of approx, 1000 metres.

All participants will get a Rs.3000 discount voucher from Brooks India. Top three finishers in different age categories (men & women) in all races will be given trophies.

Apart from the above, top three finishers in all age categories in the 10-21-42 kms races will be given Rs.7000/-, Rs.6000/-, Rs.5000/- vouchers respectively from Brooks India.

All runs will be timed runs using RFID timing chip. All participants will get a timing chip, timing certificate, t-shirt, finishers medal, post race refreshments and complete route support.

Last date of entries is July 10 and it can be done on www.townscript.com/e/pachmarhi-monsoon-marathon-11221.

Kevin Rambhia was also present during the press conference.

Race with age categories

5kms: 5-10, 11-18, 19-30, 31-45, 46-60, Above 61

10kms: 15-30, 31-45, 46-60, Above 61

21kms: 18-30, 31-45, 46-60, Above 61.

42kms: 18-40 and Above 41