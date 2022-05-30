Parental dispute lead child into depression in Nagpur

Arguments between husband and wife not only ruin their relationship, but also have far-reaching adverse effects on the lives of their children. And on the same case, a nine-year-old boy is suffering from depression. The couple is arguing over his custody. When the dispute reached the high court, the boy said he did not want to stay with his father. He has been living with his mother since birth.

The family court was ordered to allow the child to spend the night with the father on the third Saturday of each month during the summer holidays. The mother has filed a petition in the Nagpur Bench of the Mumbai High Court against the order. During the hearing of the case, the High Court heard the child's wishes. At the time, he said he did not want to live with his father. The High Court, therefore, granted an interim stay to the family court's disputed order and directed the father to file a reply within two weeks after serving the notice.

Allegations against the father

The father's lifestyle is luxurious. He has been constantly traveling abroad for forest tourism. He doesn't care about the child. The mother said that the child could not be allowed to stay with such a person. Adv. Prakash Naidu and Adv. Surabhi Naidu oversaw the proceedings.