Penalty shoot-out contest on Aug 29

Nagpur, Aug 25

Sports Journalists’ Association of Nagpur (SJAN) will be celebrating Major Dhyanchand’s birth anniversary (National Sports Day) on August 29 by organising a football penalty shoot-out competition for its members.

The event will be held at Big Ben Football Club’s ground at RTMNU Sports Complex, Ravi Nagar from 8 am.

Each team will consist of three players and the shoot-out competition will be held on knock-out basis.

Winners, runners-up and third place finishers will get attractive prizes. Attu Pande and his team will help in officiating the competition. Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Director, Department of Physical Education and Sports, will also grace the occasion. I request you all to actively participate in the competition and enjoy the National Sports Day.