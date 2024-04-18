Players should seize opportunity: Jayaram

Every sportsperson's career has its ups and downs. It is necessary for the players to work tirelessly and seize the opportunity to prove themselves said former international badminton player and Dutch Open champion Ajay Jayaram.

He was speaking during SJAN- Raisoni Achievers annual sports award distribution programme organised by Sports Journalists' Associaiton of Nagpur (SJAN) in association with Raisoni Group at Chitnavis Centre, Civil Lines here on Saturday.

Director of Global Education Limited Aditya Bhandari, Baidyanath director Siddhesh Sharma, noted sports organiser Deven Dasture and SJAN president Dr. Ram Thakur shared the dais.

Speaking further Ajay Jayaram said, every sportsperson has to face many difficulties right from sustaining an injury. But in such an adverse situation, the players should not get disappointed and think how to overcome those difficulties. On this occasion, Jayaram shared his own experiences regarding the injury he suffered in his career and his subsequent comeback. On this occasion, dignitaries present on the dais expressed their views.

International archer Ojas Deotale, Indian cricketer Jitesh Sharma and international badminton player Ritika Thaker were honoured in the senior group. Under-19 cricketer Sanyog Bhagwat and basketball player Sameeksha Chandak were honored in the junior category Apart from this, Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association secretary Adv. Ashutosh Potnis was awarded the best organiser trophy. St. Ursula High School and Yashwantrao Chavan College of Engineering (YCCE) were awarded as best school and college respectively. Ojas Deotale's award was accepted by his mother Archana and father Pravin Deotale. The programme was moderated by Naresh Shelke and Dr. Ram Thakur.

Project director of GH Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation, Dr Mrinalini Naik, Raisoni group PRO Amit Gandhare, former deputy director of sports Dr Jaiprakash Duble, Naval Meshram and sports organisers were also present on the occasion.

Confidence grows with hard work: Jitesh

According to Indian wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma it doesn't matter where you come from or what you do in the field of sports. If you are willing to work hard, it will work for you on the actual field Only hard work increases the confidence of players.

He further said although the game of cricket gets maximum media attention and publicity I personally like those sportspersons who make their mark in the individual events. In team sports, other players also help us but an individual sports a player has to plan and perform accordingly. Therefore the future of such sportspersons who play individual game is bright.

