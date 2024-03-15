Podar International Besa, DPS Kamptee Road in final

The final will be played on Sunday from 12.30 onwards. In the first semi-final, Podar International School, Besa defeated Aspire International School by six wickets. Batting first Aspire scored 70 for nine in 15 overs. Rohit Wanjari remained not out on 15 whereas Gunvant Awasthi and Shlok Lonare contributed 14 runs each. For Podar International, Radheya Mahadane and Kanishk Jamuar captured three wickets each giving away six runs.

In reply, Podar International achieved the target in 11.4 overs losing just four wickets. Opener Radheya Mahadane (26, 18b, 5x4) and captain Arnav Lunge (25, 28b, 3x4) ensured the victory. Ansh Bageshwar remained not out on 13.

For Aspire, Darshan Thorkar claimed two wickets for 16 runs. Radheya Mahadane of Podar International was declared man-of-the-match.

In the second semi-final, Delhi Public School, Kamptee road recorded a huge ten wicket victory over K John Public School. Batting first K John scored 76 for 7 in 15 overs. Only captain Ansh Kaithal (14), Rohit Ninawe (13) and Atharva Belsare (11) managed to cross the double digit. Parth Ojha (2 for 11) and Gaurav Bishnoi (2 for 3) were the main wicket takers. In reply, DPS Kamptee Road chased the target convincingly without losing any wicket. Captain Rohit Ramteke (39, 15b, 8x4) and Manoj Raheja (33, 23b, 5x4, 1x6) completed the formalities. Raheja of DPS was declared man-of-the-match.