Podar Premier League organised

Nagpur, June 30

There are many cultures and religions in a secular country like India, but cricket is the only sport that connects the heart and soul of every Indian. Although hockey is the national sport of India, cricket has a huge fan following in the country.

This year Podar World School has organised Podar Premier League to support the education of underprivileged children. The event was graced with knockout matches during Father's Day. Podar Premier League - PPL is a historic event that brings together fathers to enjoy the spirit of sports while contributing to the society. Every parent has always thought of providing the best possible education to their children. However, there are children who are deprived of education or are less fortunate. This event is providing them an opportunity to contribute to the education of others. The event has received an overwhelming response from parents from all over the cities and more than 500 individuals have registered themselves to participate in the tournament.

President, Podar Education Raghav Podar, says that “It is our duty as educationists to contribute to the development of the society and Podar will organize this program every year to help the underprivileged children for their education, this year .The winning prize money of Rs 1.4 lakh has been donated to CRY Foundation.This event was organized in Jaipur, Nagpur, Ankleshwar, Vadodara, Mumbai, Vapi and Bhopal, I congratulate those teams for winning the finals of Podar Premier League and being the first champions. who participated in this league in their cities"