Prajakta bags silver in half marathon

In the men's category, Liladhar Bawne finished eighth In the steeple chase. Sourav Tiwari secured sixth place while in the women's section, Riya Dohtare achieved seventh place.

Prajakta, student of Mahila Mahavidyalaya, clocked 1.18.14 hours to win silver. Shivaji Univertsity's Reshma Kevte won gold whereas Niru Kumari secured silver medal.

Liladhar Bawne, a student of Arvindbabu Deshmukh Mahavidyalaya clocked 1.10.57 hours to secure eighth place. Arun Rathod, Vivek More and Sherin Jos achieved first to third places respectively.

In 3000 m steeple chase, Sourav Tiwari of Shri Binzani College achieved eighth place while his colleague Rohit Jha had to be satisfied with tenth place.

In the women section, Shri Chakrapani Mahavidyalaya student Riya Dohtare clocked 11.00.61 minutes and secured seventh place.

On the basis of their perfomances, athletes Shadab Pathan, Liladhar Bawne, Sourav Tiwair, Prajakta Godbole and Riya Dohtare have qualified for Khelo India Inter University Games.

Vice-chancellor Dr Subhash Chaudhari, pro VC Dr Sanjay Dudhe, registrar Raju Hiwse, director of Department of Sports Dr Sharad Suryavanshi and others have congratulated the athletes.