Pt Baccharah athletes bring laurels

Nagpur, April 16

The students of Pandit Bachcharaj Vyas Vidyalaya and Junior College achieved great success in the recently held District-level Athletics Competition at Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education.

Mitali Bhoyar achieved first position in 3000 m race with a timing 11: 24:81. she has also been selected for the Khelo India Under-18 Championship to be held in June. Another student Bhavyashree Mahalle finished first in 1500 m with a timing of 4:53:96 . Vaidehi Atram finished third in the 800 and 2000 meters event. Also, Sarvajna Chamat finished second in the 2000 meters with a time of 6: 27:7. Om Itkelwar, the fastest runner in the school's Junior National Championships, also won first place in the 100 meters (11.84 seconds) and 200 meters (24.66 seconds).

Arya Kore finished first in the 400 m event . In the Under-16 age group, Sujal Jhanjal finished third in the 2000m with a timing of 6: 29.34. Bhishma Ghordadekar (1573) and Atharva Khope (1522 )bagged the first and second positions respectively in Hexathlon (six sports) which was included in the same category for the first time.

Bhargavi Dudhwakar finished second in the 300m speed race. In the same group, Navodit Sanskriti Dhomane finished third in 800 meters. The middle relay team comprising Ojas Halmare, Sujal Janjal, Bhishma Ghordadekar and Kartik Chandekar finished second. Sanskriti Dhomane, Akanksha Bhagat, Bhishma Ghordadekar and Sujal Janjal also bagged first place in the 4 X 400 meter mixed relay team as expected.

President of Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal Sanjay Shirpurkar, Upendra Joshi, Principal of the school Archana Joshi, vice principal Sudhakar Kohle, supervisor Veenatai Khalatkar and Anjali Tijare as well as all the teachers of the school congratulated all the athletes. Dadoji Konddev awardee Bhau Kane, secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi, principal of Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education Sharda Naidu as well as the physical education teacher of the school and senior athletics coach Jitendra Ghordadekar, Khelo India Center Nagpur center coach and former national player of the school. Sayli Waghmare as well as former national player and coach of the school Avanti Hatwar wished best luck to all the winners.