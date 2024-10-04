Rabbani drub Ansar FC 7-0

Rabbani had dominated the proceedings right from the beginning. In the very fourth minute, Sadique Athar opened the scoring. Then in the 17th minute, Mohammad Rizwan increased the lead 2-0. In the 24th minute, Mustajab scored third goal for Rabbani. Two minutes later Mohammad Owais found the net and put Rabbani in the commanding positon. In the 39th minute, Rizwan scored his second goal. Thus Rabbani were leading by 5-0 in the first half.

After a change of ends, Mustajab (49th min) and Owais (55th min) netted one goal more to seal the fate of opponents.

In the second match, Young Muslim blanked Green Flag 2-0. Thanks to Fahad Junaid who scored both goals in the 27th and 30t minutes. Tarun Bhatia and Nilesh Khoragade were the guests of the matches.