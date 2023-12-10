Raghav creates another record

He captivated the jury members including department of Sports and Physical Education Dr DhananjayWelukar, director Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Dr MadhviMardikar and international yoga player Dhanashri Lekurwale. Vice-chancellor of RTMNU Dr Subhash Choudhary, president of Veda Vasudev PratishthanAjit Dada Tukhdev, MLA Vikas Tjhakre, former corporatorDr Pariniti Fukey, general secretary of MPCC Mujib Bhai Pathan Sanjeev Sharma, Masoom Dabhai and others were also present.

On conversation with Raghav he extended all of the credit for his achievements to his parents Advocate Sahil Bhangde (father) and Trupti Bhangde (Mother). Raghav also added that he has been trained under the able guidance of his coach Vijay Ghichare who is also the president of Vidarbha Karate Association and promises to achieve more milestones in coming days. Raghav is now also eligible to be recorded in the Guinness book of world records added his coach.

Raghav's earlier records

Till date the little master has three records in his name. The first one was made on 15 December 2019 when Raghav broke 125 tiles in just 1 min at the age of 5 years. He continued to make records in the next two years as well. The second record of climbing stairs in chakrasana. The black belt holder climbed 102 steps in that position within 1 minute 51 seconds on 5 December 2020 and the third feather was added on 5 December 2021 when the Raghav was 7 years old and he walked upside down from the stairs.