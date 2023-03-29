Rajasthan, WB, TN, J&K enter semis

Audit and Accounts Department (IA and AD) Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament, 2023 which is being conducted under the aegis of Accountant General Recreation Club (AGRC) of the Office of The Accountant General (Audit) II, Maharashtra on Wednesday.

West Bengal stormed into the semifinals defeating Chandigarh by 51 Runs wickets. They set up a semi-final clash with Tamil Nadu who had a comfortable five-wicket win over Rajkot. Jammu and Kashmir got the better off of last years runners up A.G. Odisha by 25 runs to setup their semifinal clash with A.G. Rajasthan who thrashed AG Kerala by 35 runs.

In the Inaugural match, between AG West Bengal and AG Chandigarh played at VCA Stadium,

Civil Lines,. Electing to bat first, A.G West Bengal made 186/6 in their allotted 20 overs thanks to a quick fire 57 off 35 balls (7x4, 1x6) by opener Abhishek Kumar Raman and Gittimoy Basu 56 off 30 balls (3x4, 3x6) . Chandigarh could only muster 135 runs for 9 wickets in their 20 overs.

In another quarter final match played at Dr. Ambedkar College Ground, Deekshabhoomi Jammu and Kashmir made 144/6 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to Paras Sharma(41), Mani Sharma (31) and Abid Mushtaq (25).

In reply, A.G. could manage only 119/8 in their allotted 20 overs, In the other quarter final match Rajasthan after electing to bat first put up a decent 157/6 thanks to brilliant half century 59 (44 balls 6x4, 1x6) by Arjit Gupta.. Rahul Tomar (29) and Ajay Singh Kookna (22*). Chasing the score, wickets kept falling at regular intervals and A.G. Kerala were bundled out for 122/10 in

19.2 overs.

In the last quarter final, played at SB City ground, Sakkardhara, Rajkot put into

bat could manage 109 all out in 19.2 overs. Vipul Makwana (48) & Kishan Parmar (31)

were the top run getters for Rajkot. In reply, Tamil Nadu knocked the required runs

loosing 5 wickets in the process, 110/5 (15.3 overs), thanks to quick fire 46 (31 balls , 3x4, 2x6) and Ashwath S. (29)

Earlier the tournamenmt was inaugurated by VCA president Justice (Retd) Vinay Deshpande. IA and AS Director General, Regional Training Institute, Nagpur Lata Mallikarjuna and Accountant General (A and ;E)-II Maharashtra, Nagpur Praveer Kumar were the guests of honour. Patron and Accountant

General (Audit), Maharashtra, Nagpur R. Thiruppathi Venkataswamy welcomed all the teams guests. Astha Garg and Vandana compered the programme.

Senior deputy Accountant General Dinesh Mate, Deputy Accountant General Akshay Khandare, Sunita Gunashekhar,. B. Manimozhi, S Haripriya and others were present on the occasion.