RBI retain table tennis crown

Nagpur, Feb 23

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) A team defeated arch-rivals Bank Of India (BOI) in the to retain the title for 8 years in succession in Inter-Bank Table Tennis Tournament organised by Bankers' Sports Council.

Sachin Gaur beat his teammate Aalhad Gunjal to clinch singles title while Snehal Wankhede of BOI defeated her compatriot Juhi Gajbhiye claim women singles title.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated at the hands of NDTTA secretary Adv Ashutosh Potnis. On this occasion Mangesh Mopkar of BOI was also felicitated for officiating in Tokyo Olympics. Deepak Kanetkar was chief referee of the tournament and was assisted by Prafull Nandedkar, CD Manke, Tribhovan Meshram and Dr Ravi Girhe.

Results

Team semi finals: RBI A bt BOI B. 3-0 ( Sachin Gaur bt Ashish Borkute 11-2, 11-3, 11-4; Aalhad Gunjal bt Vishal Thakre 11-8,11-8,11-8; PSV Sudhakar bt Abhishek Sharma 11-8, 11-1,11-7) BOI A bt union Bank 3-0 ( Samir Gujar bt Vivek Balbir 11-4, 11-3,11-4; Paresh Sutane bt A Bandharwar 11-4,11-0,11-1; Vikrant Ghanokar bt Shafiq Khan 11-7, 11-6, 11-4)

Final: RBI A bt BOI A (Alhad Gunjal bt Samir Gujar 11-7,11-5,11-9; Sachin Gaur bt Paresh Sutane 9-11, 11-6, 11-8, 14-12; PSV Sudhakar bt V. Ghanokar)

11-3,11-7, 11-7

Mens singer semis: Alhad Gunjal bt Ashish Bhandarwar 11-2, 11-1, 11-3; Sachin Gaur bt PSV Sudhakar 11-2, 11-5, 11-8

Final: Sachin Gaur bt Alhad Gunjal 11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 12-10, 15-13

women's semis: Snehal Wankhede (BOI) bt Pushpa Lakra (RBI) 11-1, 11-1 11-3

Juhi Gajbhiye (BOI) bt Shital Ghode (BO) 11-5, 11-8,10-12, 11-8

Finals: Snehal Wankhede (BOI) bt Juhi Gajbhiye 11-1, 11-4, 11-6