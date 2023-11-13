Record breaking Anuj Singh shines in golf

Anuj Singh's stellar performance showcased incredible ball-striking and putting skills. He achieved six birdies and ten pars, with pivotal birdies on the 14th and 16th holes. Notably, he secured the lead by birdieing the par-four 14th hole after driving the green. Anuj's remarkable resilience was evident when he hit an out-of-bounds shot on hole 15. Despite the setback, he remained composed, displaying exceptional mental strength, and securing his second VGA Championship title and first win of the season, defending his 2022 title. Reflecting on his performance, Anuj shared, "I focused on playing my game without undue aggression, trusting that birdies would come naturally. After birdying the 16th, I felt relaxed. This win boosts my confidence, and winning the VGA Cup is special."

In addition, Col Pravin Sharma delivered an outstanding performance, securing the runner-up position with a score of 78 which included 2 birdies and 8 pars. Meanwhile Ahmed claimed the title of Best Net Score winner with a score of 75 with 13 pars and a birdie.

In the veterans category Pramod Deshpande and Col. SJ Majumdar (retd) achieved identical gross scores of 46. Pramod Deshpande secured 2 pars within his score of 46, while Col. Majumdar registered 1 par. Ultimately, using the count back method, the trophy was awarded to Col. Majumdar, adding an element of excitement to the competition.

In run up to the culmination of event, ladies putting event was organised aimed to encourage the participation of ladies in the sport of golf. Jainice Rebello was the winner and Neeta Gosewade was the runners up.

A gala prize distribution ceremony was organised to commemorate the well-executed tournament and honour the winners. Air Marshal and VK Garg graced the occasion as guests of honour. Chief guest accompanied by AVM Sandeep Rawat VSM, Chairman AKSTA and Executive committee of VGA felicitated the winners.