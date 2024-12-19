Ritika-Bokka enters semis in Dhaka

Seeded first in the tournament the Indian duo did not do any harm to their reputation by not losing a single game enroute their route to the semis. In the first round they were facing Abdulla Suhaeel and Rehan Arora of the host nation. the Indian duo easily beat them 21-14, 21-9. In the quarters they faced Moajjam Ohidul and Bristy Khatun of Bangladesh, in spite of home crowd cheering the host players Ritika and Naveneeth played relentless attacking badminton and won in straight games with the score reading 21-10, 21-13. The top seeds now face another Indian pair of Rahul Talluri and Jahnavi Shetty. Ritika and Navaneeth practice at Suchitra Academy , Hyderabad.