Ritika guides AAI into title victory

In the summit clash they defeated Food Corporation Of India. In the first match Tanya Hemnt beat Sukanya Chaudhary 21-5, 21-7 to take lead for AAI, in the second singles Anmol Kharab made light work of Anagha Pai with the scores reading 21-6, 21-6.

In the third clash Ritika was partnering Priya Devi against an experienced pair of Anagha Pai and Srisai Shravya, who are seeded second in the individual event. After wrapping the first game with utmost ease at 21-6, Anagha and Srisai fought back to win the second game at 21/19, in the decided things were not going in favour of Ritika and Priya due to some unforced errors and a few net cords from the opponents, Ritik- Priya were trailing 16-19 in the decided and all seems to be over for them, just then the AAI pair of Ritika and Priya put their act together undeterred by the score and played some aggressive badminton to level the score first and them wrap with the match at 23/21 to seal the finals in favour of AAI. Speaking on the occasion Ritika said this was her first All India Public Sector tournament and also with a new partner, the first game went according to the plan, a few unforced errors, a few wrong judgements and a few luck net cord points took the game to the wire. She says even when they were trailing in the finals game she told her partner lets give it our full and we will make it. Both of them they played with determination to win and made it. She was very happy with their winning the title. Ritika trains at Suchita Academy and has thanked AAI for their support and trust in her.