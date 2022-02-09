Ritika-Simran go down fighting

Ritika Thaker and her Mumbai partner Simran Singhi while representing India went down fighting in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Iran International 2022 on Wednesday.

She lost to Russian opponents Ekaterina Malkova and Anastasiia Shapovalova 13-21 21-23. While expressing their views Ritika- Simran duo said they knew it was a tough round as the Ekaterina with another partner was ranked 35th in the world.

Ritika said, " The courts were fast and error of judgments cost the first game. We tried our best in the second game but still fell short and had to bow out."

Simran said, "The winner of our match had chances to win the tournament. We would analyze the game and put in more effort next time. This would also help to improve our ranking." About her experience in Iran Ritika said, "The experience is good. The country is safe and people are also nice. Corona protocol is not tough at all."