Riya clinches another gold, Sourabh, Nayan, Naha win silver

Thus she won second gold medal of the event. Riya clocked 10. 40.56 seconds. National player Komal Jagdale of Nashik won silver while Vaishnavi Sawant of Chiplun bagged bronze. Sourabh Tiwari bagged the silver medal in the men's category, clocking 8. 59.12 seconds. While in women's 400m hurdles, Neha Dhabale clocked 1.02.96 seconds to get the silver medal. Nayan Sarde of Nagpur Krida Prabodhini won the silver medal in the 110m hurdles event. He had won the silver medal in the junior group national championship last year. .

Runners Riya Dohtare , Sourabh Tiwari are members of Track Star Athletics Club and regularly train at Reshimbagh grounds under the guidance of international coaches Ravindra Tong and Umesh Naidu. Neha is a member of Future Athletics Club and practices under the guidance of Brijmohan Rawat. Nayan is currently practicing at Reliance Foundation Mumbai.