RPCL, cricket

Pratik XI overcame Zero Degree by 12 runs to clinch the seventh edition of the Hajiyani Zubeda Abdul Razzak Charitable Trust organised Royal Premier Cricket League Vidarbha-level Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament on Wednesday night.

Asked to bat first, Pratik XI posted 100 runs for 4 wickets in 8 overs. Opener Shubham Malik scored 47 runs from 18 deliveries while Dilip Binjwa scored 35 from 18 balls.

For Zero Degree, Mohd Zeeshan too two wickets while Shashank Trivedi took one.

In reply, Zero Degree were restricted to 89 for 6 in eight overs.

K Sawarkar scored highest 39 runs from 19 balls while Mohit Shinde managed 12-ball 25.

For the winners, Monish Ninawe took two and Binjwa took one wicket.

Prizes to winners, runners-up and individual awards were given by Rev Ramakrishna, District Superintendent, Mecosabagh Methodist, Sandeep Gaikwad, Rohit Nikambe, Vikrant Waghchowre, Sai Fakira baba from baba khatiyawala Darbar, Sunny dudani, Chintan Babaria, Subash and Sandesh, Kodumal Dhanrajani, Irfan Razzak, Vikram Batra, Mohd Anis Opai, Ashish Bhise, Robby Nayyar, Umesh Jagwani, Kaushal Kumar Shukla, Madhav Bakre; CP Karkar, Mohd Aslam, Sangeet Chavan, Bobby Walia, Murli Udasi, Sharad Parashar, Vikas Vaswani, Rupesh Sharma, Shree Saran, Sajid Jariyawala, Dheeraj Singh, Ravinder Singh Bamrah, Nitesh Yadav, Annu Bhayya, Sudhir Manvatkar; Jagdish Sugandh, Raja Khan,Prashant bodole, Kunal Bumralkar and others. Rohit Kaisalwar conducted the programme.

Individual prizes: Man of the series: Dilip Bhinjwa, best batsman :Akash Kushwah, best bowler: Shashank Triwedi, man-of-the- final match: Shubam Malik