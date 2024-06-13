RTMNU bags seven gold medals in mini golf

For the third year in a row, the players of Nagpur University have continued to win medals and have created an undisputed dominance in the competition.

Nagpur University team comprising of Prabhas Yadav, Dhir Singh, Durgesh Mendhe, Yash Hivarkar, Ninad Nimgade, Sumeet Kumar Kumawat bagged the gold medal in the fair way men's team event. Women of Nagpur University also won gold medal in the same category. The team was represened by Harshika Borkar, Prachi Madavi, Dhanshree Padole, System Rathore, Akanksha Avachat and Shruti Meshram.

In the doubles category, Kunal Dhoble and Tejashwi Bisen fromRTMNU won the gold medal. Aryan Kopulwar Ohna Kaleb of Nagpur University won gold with the top position in mixed doubles. Jyoti Neware representing thye university won gold in singles fairway category. Her colleague Prerna Sharma bagged the bronze medal.

Apart from this, Dheeraj Shahu and Tanushree Nimgade of Nagpur University won the gold medal in the mixed doubles group in the stroke category.

The Nagpur team consisting of Akhilesh Kumawat, Praveen Meena, Deepak Thalou, Rahul Kumar Meena, Nikhil Katekar, Taksheel Meshram won the bronze medal. In the women's group too, the team of Mamta Yadav, Meenakshi Bargat, Kareena Tulvi, Ruppa Vishwakarma, Komal Dabas, Priyanka Yadav won the bronze medal. Ankita Bakole, Pratiksha Thakre also bagged bronze medals in women's doubles.

Apart from this, the pair of Pushpa Meena, Krishna Meena from Nagpur University ended the campaign on high note by winning the gold medal. Sports director of the university Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi has expressed happiness over the performance of Nagpur University players. Vice Chancellor Dr. Subhash Chaudhary, pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Sanjay Dudhe, registrar Dr. Raju Hiwase have congratulated the players and wished them all the best for the future.