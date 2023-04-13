RTMNU basketball, volleyball teams bag silver

RTM Nagpur University men's basketball and volleyball teams had to settle for silver medals in the 24th State Inter-University Sports Festival hosted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Universit in Aurangabad on Wednesday.

In the basketball final, RTM Nagpur University won the silver medal as they lost to the host Aurangabad University by just eight points i.e. 66-58. From the Nagpur team, Tanuk Gurnule contributed 15 points, captain Siddesh Kulkarni contributed 13 points and Sharvil Bomanwar scored 7 points.

In the men's volleyball team's final match, Nagpur University lost to Aurangabad University. Nagpur team won the first set 27-25 in the final match. But Aurangabad won the next three sets 22-25, 16-25, 23-25 to seal the title. Kunal Bhange, Vishal Singh, Rahul Potraje, Tushar Danav performed well for Nagpur team.

The Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur Univesity Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi has expressed satisfaction.RTMNU vice-chancellor Dr Dr. Subhash Chaudhary, pro-VC Dr. Sanjay Dudhe and registrar Dr. Raju Hivse have congratulated the players.