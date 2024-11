RTMNU women's kho-kho team declared

The university team will participate in the West Zone Inter-University Kho-Kho Competition organised at Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara from Debember 16 to 19 December.

Officiating VC Dr. Prashant Bokare, officiating pro-VC Dr. Rajendra Kakde, registrar Dr. Raju Hivse, Dr. Vishakha Joshi and all the members of the board have congratulated the selected students.

Team: Divya Savarkar, Roshni Umathe, Yukti Vaidya, Neha Pethe, Yashoda Umathe, Chetna Savarkar, Sameeksha Gajbe, Rohini Darrao, Neelima Pudo, Reshma Ghavade, Monika Karangami, Monika Kulurkar, Manjuli Bepi, Disha Thakre, Aarti Pandey. Reserves: Ashlesha Jholekar, Manasi Satphale, Ganga Pancheshwar, Megha Ingle, Tejaswini Bhakle, Vaishnavi Kumre.