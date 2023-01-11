Run for fitness, stay healthy

Prashant Gujar, convenor of Orange City Runners, has appealed to the people to run for fitness and health. He said, 'Priority should be given to running for fitness. Running has special importance in all aspects from school activities to health. Experts believe that health can be improved by including running in your daily activities. If you are not able to exercise regularly for any reason, then you can remain healthy by running two or three days per week."

Kalyani Satija of OCR, an experienced long-distance marathon runner, said, “It is must to participate in the events like Maha Marathon. If you are giving one hour daily to health, then there will be no need to go to the doctor. It should start from every home. How important fitness and health is for the family, we can imagine it only by running. Therefore, everyone should do fitness exercise for himself.

Ashish Aggrwal of OCR said, 'Along with nutritious food, exercise will also have to be made a part of the lifestyle. Walking, swimming, running, jogging are the best exercises for achieving our goal for health. Running improves the functions of the heart and lungs and creates more energy in our body."