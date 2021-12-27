Rutuja bags bronze in swimminng

Nagpur, Dec 25

City swimmer Rutuja Talegaonkar bagged a bronze medal in 400 m IM during all-India Inter-university Swimming Championship at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) at Bhubneswar in Odisha on Saturday.

While representing RTM Nagpur University Rutuja clocked 5:48:10 seconds in 400 m IM and secured the bronze medal.

It can be mentioned here that Rutuja bagged a medal in the first Khelo India University Games held at KITS Univesity in Odisha. As far as other swimmers are concerned, Himani Fadke finished seventh in 400 m freestyle event. In 200 m Rishika Bodele clocked 3.12.30 seconds to secure sixth place. In 200 m IM Rutuja Talegaonkar finished sixth whereas in 100 m freestyle event she lagged behind and achieved seventh place.

another Swimmer Yash Gulhane came fifth in 50 m breastroke with a timing 31.03 seconds.

In the medley, girls team finished 11th whereas boys finished 18. Vice-chancellor of RTM Nagpur University Dr Subhash Choudhary, pro-VC Dr Sanjay Dudhe, registrar Dr Raju Hiwase, director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur Univesity Dr Sharad Suryavanshhi, selection committee members Dr Sambhaji bhonsale, Dr Pournima Giri and Chandrakant Duble have congratulated the successful swimmers.