Sahaja shocks 4th seed Thai player Punnin

Nagpur, March 2

In a major upset, unseeded Sahaja Yamalapalli surprised fourth-seeded Thai player Punnin Kovapitukted 6-2, 6-1 in a match lasting 1 hours an hour 10 minutes to enter the singles quarter finals at the Aryan Pumps- MSLTA Womens' 15K ITF World Tennis Tour Event being organised by Nagpur District Hardcourt Tennis Association (NDHTA) under the auspices of ITF , AITA and MSLTA with MSLTA and played at MSLTA Tennis Academy at Ramnagar, Nagpur.

The Thai who won the second leg at Gurugram looked visibly tired playing her fourth tournament in a row to go down tamely to Hyderabad based Yamlapalli

Second seeded Anna Ureke of Russia was given a fight by Indian player Pratyusha Rachapudi before winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in a match 2 hours and 10 minutes to make her fourth quarter finals in a row .

Top seeded Zeel Desai also making her fourth quarter finals in a row outplayed Denmark’s Elena Jamshedi 6-2 , 6-1

In another match third seeded Emily Seibold of Germany overcane a fighting Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty 7-6(4), 6-3 to make the last eight stage

In the Doubles quarter finals the pair of Sai Samhitha Chamarthi and Soha Sadiq upset second seeded Jennifer Luikham and Mihika Yadav 6-3, 6-1

Results

Singles (round 2): Zeel Desai (IND) [1] bt Elena Jamshidi (DEN) 6-2, 6-1; Anna Ureke (RUS) [2] bt Prathyusha Rachapudi (IND) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; Emily Seibold (GER) [3] bt Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND) 7-6(4), 6-3; Jennifer Luikham (IND) [6] bt Humera Baharmus (IND) 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; Sahaja Yamalapalli (IND) bt Punnin Kovapitukted (THA) [4] 6-2, 6-1; Vaidehi Chaudhari (IND) [5] bt Yubarani Banerjee (IND) 6-2, 6-1; Sathwika Sama (IND) [7] bt Shreya Tatavarthy (IND) 6-4, 6-2

Sai Samhitha Chamarthi (IND) bt Smriti Bhasin (IND) 6-4, 6-3;

Doubles (QF): Nidhi Chilumula (IND) [3] - Saumya Vig (IND) bt Dakshata Patel (IND)-Ishwari Matere (IND) 6-1, 6-1

Sai Samhitha Chamarthi (IND) / Soha Sadiq (IND) bt Jennifer Luikham (IND) [2] / Mihika Yadav (IND) 6-3, 6-1; Vaidehi Chaudhari (IND) - Emily Seibold (GER) [1] bt Humera Baharmus (IND) - Yubarani Banerjee (IND) 6-2, 6-2; Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND)- Sathwika Sama (IND) bt Stefanie Auer (AUT)-/ Ilaria Sposetti (ITA)(Walkover)