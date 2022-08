Sairaj, Aditya, Nishika, Ridheema in SF

Nagpur, May 21

Sairaj Nayse along with Aditya Yaul, Nishika Gokhe and Ridheema Sarpate entered the semi-finals in their respective categories in the badminton tournament organised under Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at University's Subhedar Hall, here on Saturday.

In the Under-13 boys singles semis, talented Sairaj defeated Mayank Rajput 21-15, 21-15. In the final, he will take on Aditya Yaul who eliminated Aarav Thakre 21-17, 21-9.

In the Under-15 girls semis, Nishika Gokhe made a light work of Shourya Madavi 21-6, 21-0 In the second semi-final, Ridheema Sarpate sidelined Ditisha Somkuwar 21-8, 21-11 .

In the men's singles, top seed Nabeel Ahmed along with Gandhar Nawale, Shashank Kulal and Gaurav Rege made it to semis.

In the women singles, top seed Nehal Gosavi, Aditi Tadas, Ananya Durugkar and Krisha Soni entered last four stage.

Important results:

U-13 boys singles SF: Sairaj Nayse bt Mayank Rajput 21-15, 21-15 ; Aditya Yaul bt Aarav Thakre 21-17, 21-9 .

U-15 SF: Nishika Gokhe bt Shourya Madavi 21-6, 21-0 Ridheema Sarpate bt Ditisha Somkuwar 21-8, 21-11

Women doubles SF: Ananya Durugkar and Nehal Gosavi bt Anvi Raut and Charvi Das 25-23 21-16; Aditi Sadhankar and Sophia Simon bt Aditi Tadas and Pinak Rokde 21-16 21-16 .

Men singles QF: Nabeel Ahmed (1) bt Jayendra Dhole 21-16, 21-11; Gandhar Nawale bt Ameya Naktode 21-17, 21-9 ; Shashank Kulal bt Aashish Rajput 21-14 21-13 ; Gaurav Rege bt Sudhanshu Bhure 21-19, 21-15.

Women singles QF: Nehal Gosavi (1) bt Bhargavi Rambhad 25-23, 21-12 ; Aditi Tadas bt Sophia Simon 21-12, 18-21, 21-17; Ananya Durugkar bt Aditi Sadhankar 21-18 21-16; Krisha Soni bt Vidhi Athilkar 21-16 21-9 .