Sairaj , Fizza, Aarya, Yukti qualify for main draw

Nagpur, June 30

Upcoming city shuttlers Sairaj Nayse, Fizza Akbani, Aarya Bhujade and Yukti Shende qualified for the main draw at the Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub Junior Under-13 Ranking Badminton tournament at Shivalik School, Mohali, Punjab on Thursday.

In the final qualification round, Sairaj Nayse trounced Mudit Bhansali of Haryana 21-9, 21-7 in 18 minutes.

Earlier, Sairaj, who trains under Kunal Dasarwar, edged past Tamil Nadu state champion S. Sukant 21-18, 14-21, 21-13 in 35 minutes.

Sairaj, a student of Narayana Vidyalayam, will lock horns with Udayan Deshmukh of Maharashtra in the main draw on Friday.

However in the U-13 boys doubles final qualification round, Sairaj and his partner Mayank Rajput went down fighting against Uttarakhand’s Rudransh Joshi and Atharv Tiwari 19-21, 22-20, 14-21 in 39 minutes.

Nagpur’s Aarav Thakre and Mayank Rajput lost in the final qualification round.

Thrishan Kumar M of Karnataka rallied back to defeat Aarav Thakre 16-21, 21-14, 21-15, while Tamil Nadu’s Sivacharann Ganesan beat Mayank Rajput 21-5, 21-4.

Fizza Akbani qualified for the main draw after dismissing K Gehna Bheemaiah 21-7, 21-3 in the final qualifying round. Fizza will meet Jyoshika Enjam of Telangana in the main draw on Friday.

Fizza and Darshita Rajguru will take on Lakshmi Sai Aaradhya and Shruti Yetchina in the U-13 girls doubles.

Nagpur’s Aarya Bhujade and Yukti Shende also qualified for the U-13 girls doubles main draw and will face Sri Sloka Katam Reddy and Chetana Santhosh.