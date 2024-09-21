Sairaj, Shaurya lead Narayana to CBSE Cluster IX badminton final

Narayana Vidyalayam blanked Army School Beg & Centre Kirkee Pune 2-0 in the semi-final to storm into the final.

Fourteen-year-old Sairaj provided a perfect start by winning the first singles 15-6, 15-10. The pair of Sairaj and Shaurya easily won their doubles in straight games to seal a place in the final.

Narayana will now clash with Pict Model School, Pune in the final on Sunday. Pune team got the better of Bhavan's Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir Trimurti Nagar, Nagpur 2-0 in the other semis.

Earlier in the morning, Narayana trounced Amanora School, Hadapsar Pune, 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

Narayana Vidyalayam sports teacher Surjit Singh is accompanying the team as a coach. More than 60 teams from all over Maharashtra are participating in the annual tournament being held in four categories -- U-14 and U-17 boys and girls. Narayana U-17 boys is the only team from Nagpur to secure a berth in the final.