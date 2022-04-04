Sanjana finishes runners-up

Nagpur,

Sanjana Joshi represented India and finished second in South Asian Triathlon Championship. She also secured the eighth position in Asia Triathlon Cup. Snehal Joshi represented India and finished in 11th in Asia Triathlon Cup.The competition was organised by International Triathlon union in Pokhara Nepal. Sanjana Joshi and Snehal Joshi were selected by Indian Triathlon Federation to represent Team India at Pokhara Nepal for this international competition.

Sanjana Joshi and Snehal Joshi train at Miles N Milers Endurance Sports Academy and coached by Dr Amit Samarth.