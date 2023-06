Sanskar Vidya Sagar U-17 basketball champ

In the final, Sanskar Vidya Sagar overcame BVM Shrikrishna Nagar 62-41. Thanks to Yashasvi Yadav who single-handedly scored 23 points. He was well supported by Siddhant Kalambe (8). For BVM, the efforts of Yash Mehta (24) went in vain.

Narayana Vidyalayam achieved third place defeating Centre Point School, Wardhmanagar 20-18 by just two points. Earlier in the semis, Sanskar Vidya Sagar pipped CPS Wardhmannagar15-14 while BVM Shrikrishna Nagar downed Narayana Vidyalayaym 23-16.

RESULT Final:; Sanskar Vidya Sagar (Yashasvi Yadav 23, Siddhant Kalambe 8) bt BVM Srikrishna Nagar (Yash Mehta 24, Neil Dhargave 10) 62-41 (20-12, 17-16, 19-10, 6-3);

Third Place: Narayana Vidyalayam (Neil K 7) bt CPS Wardhaman Nagar (Samaksh Londhe 8) 20-18 (5-6, 8-4, 4-6, 3-2)

SEMIFINALS: Sanskar Vidya Sagar (Yashasvi Yadav 9) bt CPS Wardhaman Nagar (Ayush Kirpane 5) 15-14 (6-7, 6-1, 3-6, 0-0);

BVM Srikrishna Nagar (Yash Mehta 10) bt Narayana Vidyalayam (Pushkar Kalamdhad 5) 23-16 (9-5, 6-3, 4-4, 4-4).