Sarda claims five wickets as Odisha all out for 224

At stumps , Vidarbha made 18 without any wicket with Sarvesh Ikhankar playing on five in the company of Shubh (9).

Odisha won the toss and elected to bat first. Swagat Mishra top scored with 80 in 137 balls hitting 13 boundaries and one six. Opener Mayank Pattanayak missed the half-century by just three runs. His 47 run knock included eight boundaries. Jogeswar Bag (34) was another main scorer.

For Vidarbha, Sarda finished with an impressive score of 24.2-9-49-5. He was well supported by Jayesh Kumbhre who got three for 44. Vidarbha were trailing by 206 runs with all wickets in hand.

Brief scores

Odisha (1st innings): 224 all out in 82.2 overs (Swagat Mishra 80, Mayank Pattanayak 47, Jogeswar Bag 34, Anshul Sarda 5 for 49, Jayesh Kumbhre 3 for 44)

Vidarbha (1st innings): Sarvesh Ikhankar batting 5, Shubh batting 9).