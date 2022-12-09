Sarvodaya bag twin hockey crowns

In the boys final, Sindewahi outfit defeated SK Porwal College, Kamptee 4-0. Thanks to Sahil Meshram who scored a hat-trick by scoring the goals in 4th, 13th and 19th minutes. Sahil Khakre (26th min) was another scorer.

For Porwal, Kanojiya missed the open chances in the 5th and 15th minute. Earlier in the semis, Porwal got the better of Dinanath High School 3-0. Harshal Ramdhai scored a brace in the 24th and 27th minutes. Ved Kushwaha (29th min) too scored on goal. Sarvoday Vidyalaya entered the final defeating Dr Ambedkar College, Chandrapur 4-2. Aditya Wadge (6th min and 18th min) and Gunjan Madavi (21st and 23rd min) sounded the board twice for Sarvoday. For Ambedkar College, Akash Bhoyar (27th min) and Pranay Chaudhari (30th min) were the goal scorers.

in the girl's section, Sarvodaya defeated St Ursula 1-0. Thanks to Shreya Sahare who scored an early goal in the very fourth minute. The result would have been different had Vandna Usendi not missed two chances.

In the semis, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya defeated Mahesh Dyanpeeth, Wardha 1-0. Monika Gedam struck in the 12th minute.

St Ursula entered the final defeating Gandhi Vidyalaya, Bhandara 3-0. Thanks to Tripti Gangakauchur who scored a hat trick by striking in 8th, 13th and 24th minutes.