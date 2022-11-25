Saurabh, Unnati, Nayan, Riya shine on Day 2

In long jump Unnati Chilkewar of Koradi won gold medal and broke her own record that was created last year.

In the men's category, Ajay Sharma of JCPE secured a gold medla in long jump. The silver medal was bagged by Hrithik Jamdar of Raisoni College and the bronze medal was clinched by by Dhananjay Meshram of SN More College.

In the women's 100m race, Nikita Sarate of Women's College set a new record with a gold medal clocking of 12.59. Earlier in 1989, Mamta Rode of Shivaji Science had recorded the time of 12.70. In the men's 110m hurdles, Arunrao Kalode's Nayan Sarade set a new record with a timing of 14.76 seconds. Nayan broke the record set by Yogesh Rajdhyankasha of Hislop College in 1984.

Second place was bagged by Yash Shinde of the Institute of Science and third place went to Harshal Upte of Arts and Science.

Among women, Kalyani Unate of JCPE won gold with a time of 18.50 and Ateba Shaikh of Priyadarshini College won silver with a time of 21.51.