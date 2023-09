Sayali to lead Vid U-19 team

Vidarbha girls will open their campaign against Meghalaya on October 8, followed by matches against Tamil Nadu (Oct. 10), Maharashtra (Oct. 12), Manipur (Oct. 14) and Pondicherry (Oct. 16).

Team: Sayali Shinde (captain), Ashwini Deshmukh (vice-captain), Neha Kawale (wk), Aarohi Bambode, Prachi Puri (wk), Khushi Bhagat, Siddhi Nerkar, Trupti Lodhe, Girishma Thatte,

Gargi Banote, Tanvi Mendhe, Disha Kale, Riya Baniya, Dharvi Temburne, Yashasri Soley and Shraddha Nabira

Stand byes: Shreya Lanjewar, Nandini Pradhan, Mansi Borikar and Pavya Wadibhasme

Coach: Deepak Chougule, Assistant Coach: Shibika Francis, Trainer: Harsha Bokde, Physio: Neha Bole, Manager: Priyanka Hadke and Video Analyst: Ms Krutika Tekade