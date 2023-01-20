SECR, Ansar enter final

In the first semi-final, SECR overcame Rahul Club 6-5 via tie-breaker. The score was equalised (1-1) during the regulation time. In the 12th minute, Amit Anthony scored the goal for SECR. However, his joy was short-lived as four minutes later Anurag Solanki equalised the score. A tie-breaker was enforced as both the teams failed to break the deadlock during the regulation time.

In penalty shootout, Vasu Kanojiya, Rashid, Akib Faraz and Nilesh Yadav converted the spot kicks for the railmen. For Rahul, Stanley Peter, Sagar Chintala and Arunag Solanki converted the opportunities.

In the second semi-final, Ansar Sporting Club defeated Young Muslim 4-3 in tie-breaker. Both the teams scored two goals each during the regulation time. For Ansar, Sharique Nadeem (21st min) and Afzal Akhtar (80th min) found the net. For Young Muslim, Fahad Junaid scored both goals in the 40th and 54th minutes.

In penalty shotout, Sharique Nadeem, Anas Akhtar, Rizwan, Naushad, Saquib Athar and Shohrab Akhtar scored the goals for SECR. For Young Muslim, Nayan Kanojiya, Yash Shukla

Zaid Akhtar, Shabuddin and Sufiyaan Sheikh converted the spot kicks.

Amma FC, Nagpur Academy women in final

In the women section, Amma FC and Nagpur Academy set up a title clash. Amma FC defeated St Ursula 1-0. Roshni Khobragade scored an all-important goal in the 19th minute. Nagpur academy recorded 2-1 victory over Pragatik Koradi. For Nagpur Academy, Sejal (12th min)and Malvika Tembhurne (37th min) scored the goals. For the Koradi outfit Krutika Raut scored the solitary goal.