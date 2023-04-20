SECR (HQ) blank Rahul 2-0

In the 45th minute Shubhang Mannewar gave 1-0 lead to the railmen. In the 48th minute, Nirmal Munda increased the lead 2-0. After facing two goals, Rahul forwards too intensified their attacks in the rival citadel but SECR defenders were equal to the task. During the proceedings, match referee cautioned Aaquib Faraz and P Thushal of SECR. Abid Sheikh of Rahul was also warned for his rough play.

In the JSW Super Division match, Eagle FC defeated AGRC 1-0. Krish Yadav scored an all-important goal in the 43rd minute.