Seeded players sail smoothly

Nagpur, July 13

The seeded players had smooth sailing on the first day of 12th St Vincent Pallloti Memorial Inter-School Chess Tournament for boys and girls began on Wednesday at the St. Vincent Pallotti Jubilee Memorial Hall.

The Tournament is recognized and organized in association with the Chess Association, Nagpur.

The tournament resumed after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The opening ceremony started off with the garlanding of the statue of St. Vincent Pallotti by guest of honour Br. Jomon (Principal, Montfort School, Nagpur). He also declared the tournament open. The first move was played by the chief guest working president of Chess Association, Nagpur Sachidanand Soman. Principal Rev. Fr. Johny Amaladasan welcomed all the participants Manager Rev. Fr. Johnson Puthur, Rev. Fr. Shinson, organizing secretary Chhaya Janbandhu, chief arbiter Pravin Pantawne along with the PTI’s, teachers, students and parents graced the occasion.

The Opening ceremony was conducted by Cindrella Collins and Preeti Sinha and the vote of thanks was proposed by Celestina Connor.

Results

High School girl (round 2): Astha Tulankar (2) bt Ilya Katiyar (1), Ishita Kewalramani (1) lost to Himani Jethwani (2), Krishna Taori (2) bt Prissha Rathod (1 ), Janhavi Kale (1) lost to Sri Rashmita M (2), Yashika Chandankhede (2) bt Sayali Sonkusare (1),Vritika Game (2) bt Shambhavi Khedkar (1).

High School boys (round 2): Gaurav Bharadwaj (1) lost to Siddhant Gawai (2), Aruahs Chitre (2) bt Harsh Kabra (1), Harshal Lal (1) lost to Himanshu Jethwani (2), Prerak Darvekar (2) bt Harshul Lale (1), Jayesh Sure (1) lost to Saksham Singh (2), Sanskar Gaifore (2) bt Karan Mohnani (1).

Primary girls: Divyanshi Khandelwal (2) bt Charvi Khandelwal (1), Mayraah Arora (2) bt Ananya Sahu (1), Aaradhya Bante (2) bt Khyati Karabe (1), Aaradhya Bhojne (1) lost to Kritika Shriwas (2), Arya Bhujade (2) bt Nievi (1).