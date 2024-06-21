Seeded shuttlers Rege, Yaul advance

In the men's singles round of 64, top seed Rege living up to his reputation, defeated Adwait Mistri 15-11, 15-1. In an interesting match that extended to three games, Saransh Nagrale broke into a sweat to beat Abhihjeet Mandal 21-20, 19-21, 15-10. In another close match, Varad Diwade pipped Aryan Awale 15-13, 7-15, 15-1.

In the Under-15 category Aditya Yaul downed Devansh Hingnekar 15-7, 17-7 to enter the round of 32. In the Under-17 category, Sairaj Nayase defeated Mnthan Dunedar 15-5, 15-5.

At the inauguration ceremony, bronze medal winner shuttler Shourya Madavi was felicitated by NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar, secretary Mangesh Kashikar , treasurer Anant Apte and EC members Gurdeep Singh Arora and Bhavesh Deshmukh.