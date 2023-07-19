Seeds sail smoothly in first round

Top seed Priyanshu Patil defeated Zafira Asad on top board. Second seed Dishank Bajaj recorded the victory over Sharbil Bagde whereas veteran YM Shyamkuwar outwitted Siddharth Bang.

The tournament was inaugurated at the hands of NDCA secretary K K Barat. In all 60 players are participating in the tournament. Shrikant Bagde is the chief arbiter of the tournament and he is assisted by Deepak Patrikar. The total cash prize for the tournament is ₹10,000

Results (round 1): Patil Priyanshu (1) bt Asad Zafira (0), Sharvil Lankesh Bagde (0) lost to Dishank Bajaj (1), Shamkuwar YM (1) bt Siddharth, Madhur Bang (0), Anand Hemant Chhajed (0) lost to Anzar Ahmad Khan (1), Neeraj, Kumar (1) bt Choudhari, Jagdish (0), Deodhagale Arnav (0) lost to Gaurav Danu (1), Aditya Narendra Ukey (1) bt Deodhagale Sarita (0), Deshmukh Vihaan(0) lost to Shraddha Bajaj (1), Jaiswal Ritvik (1) bt Rudra Mahendra Dhole (0), Dighade R (0) lost to Vijay, Deorao Deodhagale (1).